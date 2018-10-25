RPSC Releases RAS Prelims Marks, Final Answer Keys

RPSC RAS prelims marks is available at the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Jobs | | Updated: October 25, 2018 21:26 IST
RPSC RAS Prelims Marks: Know How To Check

New Delhi: 

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the marks and final answer keys for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exam 2018. The RPSC RAS prelims marks can be accessed at the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The prelims result was declared on October 23, wherein a total of 15044 candidates have been deemed qualified for the main examination.

RPSC Releases Admit Card For 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2018

 

 

 

Candidates can download the marks by entering the roll number, date of birth details. The answer key is available in a .pdf file. Click here to download RPSC RAS Prelims Marks

 

The details of the main examination will be announced in due course of time.

RPSC had conducted the state level civil services exam on August 5, 2018.

Candidates who have not checked their RAS Prelims result yet can check it online using the following steps:

  • Step one: Go to official RPSC website: www.rpsc.rajathan.gov.in.
  • Step two: Clcik on the result link which is available on the home page itself. 
  • Step three: A pdf will open. 
  • Step four: Download the pdf and look for your roll number. 

 

RPSC

