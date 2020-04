Rajasthan Postpones School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education) Exam Scheduled In May

RPSC has postponed School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education) exam which was scheduled in May

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has postponed the School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education) Exam 2018. The exams which were scheduled in May have been postponed due to 'unavoidable' circumstances.

A notice on the Commission's website says that the School Lecturer recruitment examination for Sanskrit Education which was to be held from May 11 to May 14 has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

The Commission had announced recruitment of 134 School Lecturers for Sanskrit Education department in March 2018. The selection process comprises of written exam for two papers - General Studies, and Concerned subject. Both the papers will have objective questions and together the two papers will carry total 450 marks. The examinations for these papers will be held later.

RPSC is not the only commission to postpone examinations. UPSC and SSC, central recruitment agencies, have also pushed back dates for some major recruitment exams and have said that a decision of exam dates will be taken after May 3, when the lockdown ends.

Meanwhile, state public service commissions of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar announced/re-opened application process for some recruitment. UPPSC released notification for PCS exam. BPSC, on the other hand, will re-open application process for Project manager recruitment and has released notification for Mineral Development Officer recruitment and for 65th State Civil Services Main exam.

