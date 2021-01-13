Rajasthan Agriculture Officer Exam On January 19, Admit Cards Released

RPSC to conduct Agriculture Officer exam on January 19

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the Agriculture Officer exam which is scheduled on January 19. The admit cards are available on the official website of the RPSC.

RPSC Admit Card

Meanwhile, candidates who have registered for the exam and are currently diagnosed having COVID-19 infection have to appear for the exam at district corona centres. The Commission has asked these candidates to submit the necessary documents to the concerned authority on January 18 till 4 pm.

For others, the exam will be held on January 19 from 10 am to 1 pm in Ajmer and Jaipur districts.

The RPSC has asked candidates to follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government at the exam centre. It has asked candidates to wear masks at the centre.

In a recent development, the Commission has recently completed the registration for Assistant Professor recruitment.

