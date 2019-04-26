RPF Releases Final Merit List For SI Recruitment

RPF has released final merit list for SI recruitment

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) has released the final merit list for RPF Sub Inspector recruitment. RPF has released the SI final merit list for Group A and Group F candidates. The merit list is available on the official website for download. RPF has already released the result for the written exam and cut off marks. Candidates who have been placed in the final merit list will be informed about the time and date for medical examination separately on their registered mobile number and email id.

RPF SI Merit List 2019: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official RPF website: rpfonlinereg.org.

Step two: Click on the SI tab.

Step three: Click on the link provided for SI merit list.

Step four: Click on your corresponding group and download the merit list.

RPF SI Group A Merit List Direct Link

RPF SI Group F Merit List Direct Link

Empanelled candidates are advised to download the attestation form and submit the duly filled attestation form at the time of medical examination.

RPF will release the merit list for Group B,C,D, and E soon on the same website.

The final merit list has been prepared after conducting written examination, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Document Verification (DV).

