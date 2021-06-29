Regular Recruitment Should continue At All Levels: Punjab Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh asked the health department to give appointment and postings, at the earliest, to the 128 specialist doctors recently selected by the Dr KK Talwar committee. Regular recruitment should also continue at all levels, he added.

With cases of Delhi Plus variant coming to light, Mr Singh on Tuesday ordered extension of the Covid restrictions till July 10, with certain more relaxations, including opening of bars, pubs and ahatas (dedicated spaces with small eateries outside liquor outlets) at 50% capacity, beginning July 1.

Skill development centres and universities have also been allowed to open with conditions that staff and students must have taken at least one dose of vaccine. IELTS coaching institutes were already allowed to be opened, subject to students and staff have taken at least one dose of vaccine, a government press release said.

Last month, the state Cabinet had approved the recruitment of 250 MBBS medical officers in the Health Department, against existing vacant regular posts through Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, after taking the recruitment process out of the purview of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

Punjab's Department of Medical Education and Research in July last announced that it will conduct examinations to recruit more than 4,000 health staff, including doctors and nurses.

The Punjab government had sanctioned more than 4,000 posts of doctors and paramedical staff, including technicians, staff nurses, pharmacists, ophthalmic officers, medical/psychiatric social workers, operation theatre assistants, etc.