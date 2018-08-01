REET Result 2018: Level 2 Result Announced At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; What's Next

REET Result 2018: Level 2 Result Announced; What's Next

Rajasthan Board Of Secondary Education (RBSE) finally declared the REET Result 2018 Level 2 exam yesterday. The REET result had been delayed as a result of a ban by Rajasthan High Court. However, the ban was lifted and the High Court directed BSER to release the result for the exam which was conducted in February. The answer keys for the REET exam were released in March 2018 itself.

The result is available on the official BSER website and candidates would need their roll number and date of birth to check their REET Level 2 result. As per reports, out of the 2.08 lakh candidates who had registered for the REET level 2 exam, 2 lakh had appeared for the exam.

REET 208 Level 2 Result Declared: What's Next

REET or Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers is a required qualification criteria for appointment as a teacher. Anyone wishing to be recruited as a primary teacher in any government school in Rajasthan must have qualified REET.

The result has been declared and the board will soon release the qualification certificates. REET qualification certificates are valid for 3 years from the date of result declaration which means that those who have qualified REET this year will be able to apply for jobs on the basis of this result for 3 years.

However, candidates must keep in mind that qualifying in REET does not mean that a candidate will necessarily be appointed as a teacher. For teacher recruitment, government will issue separate notifications and may follow a selection process which may or may not include a written examination.

