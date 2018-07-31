REET Result 2018: Level 2 Results Soon @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Know How To Check

REET Result 2018: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER or RBSE) has released the REET 2018 results and the same will be available soon on the official website of the Board soon. The REET result will be published on the website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Earlier today, Indian Express portal reported that the Rajasthan High Court has lifted the ban on the declaration of the REET results and directed the Rajasthan Board, the official agency which holds the REET exam to conduct the recruitment process soon."The results of the REET Level 2 examination have been declared but will be available on the official website shortly," said the portal quoted RBSE spokesman Rajendra Gupta as saying.

REET 2018 answer keys were released in March.

The REET exam or Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers was held on February 11 across Rajasthan. More than 9.34 lakh candidates had appeared for the REET exam and the exam was conducted in two parts. BSER conducted the REET level 2 exams in the morning session while the level 1 exams were held in the afternoon session.

Of the 8.04 lakh aspirants who had registered for the level-1 exams, only 7.43 lakh appeared for the exams.

In the level-2 exam around 2 lakh out of the 2.08 lakh registered candidates appeared in the exams.

REET Results 2018: How to check

The candidates may follow these steps to check their level 2 REET 2018 results:

Step One : Visit the official website Rajasthan Board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step Two : Click on the REET result link from the homepage

Step Three : Click on the "R.E.E.T. 2017 Result (Level-2)"

Step Four : On next page, enter your roll number

Step Five : Click on the "Submit" button and check your REET results of level 2.

