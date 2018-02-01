REET 2017 Admit Card: Download Now From Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Reetbser.com

REET 2017 admit card has been released on the official webiste of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSER).

Jobs | Posted by | Updated: February 01, 2018 19:35 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
REET 2017 Admit Card: Download Now From Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Reetbser.com

REET 2017 Admit Card: Download Now From Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Reetbser.com

New Delhi:  REET 2017 admit card has been released on the official webiste of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSER). The candidates who have registered for the REET 2017 exam may download thier admit card or hall tickets from the official website now. Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) began the online registration for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2017, in November last year. According to reports, the REET 2017 exam, is scheduled to be held on 11 February 2018.

REET 2017 admit cards can be downloaded from these two websites: Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Reetbser.com. Or the REET applicants may follow the steps given here under in this article.

REET is an eligibility examination for teachers for classes 1-5 and classes 6-8. As of now, no official update is available on the official website of the Board.
 

REET 2017 Admit Card: How to download

 
REET 2017 Admit Card, REET Admit Card, REET Admit Card 2017, REET Admit Card Download, Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Reetbser.com
REET 2017 Admit Card: Download Now From Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Reetbser.com

REET 2017 applicants may follow the steps given here to download their admit cards:

Step One: Go to the official website of BSER, Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step Two: Click on REET 2017 Admit Card Link
Step Three: On next page, click on the admit card link
Step Four: Enter required details
Step Five: Submit the details
Step Six: Download your admit card

Comments
Close [X]
On 2 September 2017, Sanskrit Education Department, Government of Rajasthan had invited application for direct recruitment of 1829 teachers. Candidates who had applied for this must know that qualifying REET or RTET is also an important part of the eligibility criteria.

Click here for more Jobs News
 

Trending

REET Admit Card

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live BudgetBudget 2018Tax CalculatorICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................