REET 2017 Admit Card: Download Now From Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Reetbser.com

REET 2017 admit card has been released on the official webiste of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSER). The candidates who have registered for the REET 2017 exam may download thier admit card or hall tickets from the official website now. Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) began the online registration for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2017, in November last year. According to reports, the REET 2017 exam , is scheduled to be held on 11 February 2018.REET 2017 admit cards can be downloaded from these two websites: Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Reetbser.com. Or the REET applicants may follow the steps given here under in this article.REET is an eligibility examination for teachers for classes 1-5 and classes 6-8. As of now, no official update is available on the official website of the Board.REET 2017 applicants may follow the steps given here to download their admit cards:Step One: Go to the official website of BSER, Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.inStep Two: Click on REET 2017 Admit Card LinkStep Three: On next page, click on the admit card linkStep Four: Enter required detailsStep Five: Submit the detailsStep Six: Download your admit card On 2 September 2017, Sanskrit Education Department, Government of Rajasthan had invited application for direct recruitment of 1829 teachers. Candidates who had applied for this must know that qualifying REET or RTET is also an important part of the eligibility criteria.