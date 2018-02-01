REET 2017 Admit Card: Download Now From Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Reetbser.com

REET 2017 admit cards can be downloaded from these two websites: Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Reetbser.com. Or the REET applicants may follow the steps given here under in this article.
REET is an eligibility examination for teachers for classes 1-5 and classes 6-8. As of now, no official update is available on the official website of the Board.
REET 2017 Admit Card: How to download
REET 2017 applicants may follow the steps given here to download their admit cards:
Step One: Go to the official website of BSER, Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step Two: Click on REET 2017 Admit Card Link
Step Three: On next page, click on the admit card link
Step Four: Enter required details
Step Five: Submit the details
Step Six: Download your admit card
REET or RTET is also an important part of the eligibility criteria.
