REET 2018: Online Registration In November, Know Details Candidates can apply for REET 2018 at the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT REET 2018: Online Registration In November, Know Details New Delhi: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan is likely to begin the online registration for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, commonly known as REET soon. As per Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, the online registration for the exam, scheduled to be held on 11 February 2018, is likely to begin today and candidates can apply till 30 November 2017. As per the official website of the Board, the REET 2015 was held on 7 January 2016 and online registration for the same had begun on 18 November 2015.



REET is an eligibility examination for teachers for classes 1-5 and classes 6-8. As of now, no official update is available on the official website of the Board.



On 2 September 2017,



The minimum eligibility criteria to apply for level one primary teacher (general) was Senior Secondary with minimum 50% marks and a two years diploma in elementary education or a graduation degree from a recognized university.



For level one primary teacher (Sanskrit), eligibility was Varistha Upadhyay or its equivalent traditional Sanskrit examination with at least 50% marks and two year diploma in elementary education.



Click here for more Education News



Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan is likely to begin the online registration for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, commonly known as REET soon. As per Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, the online registration for the exam, scheduled to be held on 11 February 2018, is likely to begin today and candidates can apply till 30 November 2017. As per the official website of the Board, the REET 2015 was held on 7 January 2016 and online registration for the same had begun on 18 November 2015.REET is an eligibility examination for teachers for classes 1-5 and classes 6-8. As of now, no official update is available on the official website of the Board.On 2 September 2017, Sanskrit Education Department, Government of Rajasthan had invited application for direct recruitment of 1829 teachers . Candidates who had applied for this must know that qualifying REET or RTET is also an important part of the eligibility criteria.The minimum eligibility criteria to apply for level one primary teacher (general) was Senior Secondary with minimum 50% marks and a two years diploma in elementary education or a graduation degree from a recognized university.For level one primary teacher (Sanskrit), eligibility was Varistha Upadhyay or its equivalent traditional Sanskrit examination with at least 50% marks and two year diploma in elementary education.