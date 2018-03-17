REET 2017 Answer Key Released; Check Here Secondary Education Board, Rajasthan has released the REET 2017 answer keys on the official websites of the board.

Secondary Education Board, Rajasthan has released the REET 2017 answer keys on the official websites of the board. The BSER has released the REET answer keys on these websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and www.reetbser.com. The REET exam or Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers was conducted on February 11 across the state. According to Hindustan Times, more than 9.34 lakh candidates had appeared for the REET 2017 and the exam was conducted in two parts, while the first session held from 10 am to 12.30 pm at 2,253 centres, the second session was held between 2.30 pm and 5 pm at 529.



BSER conducted the REET 2017 level 2 exams in the morning session while the level 1 exams were held in the afternoon session.



The daily also reported that of the 8.04 lakh aspirants who had registered for the level-1 exams, only 7.43 lakh appeared for the exams.



In the level-2 exam, which was held in the morning shift, around 2 lakh out of the 2.08 lakh registered candidates appeared in the exams.



REET 2017 Answer key: How to download



REET 2017 applicants may follow the steps given here to download level 1 and level 2 answer keys:



Step 1: Go to the official website of BSER, Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or to the official website of REET 2017, reetbser.com



Step 2: Click on the link "R E E T - 2 0 1 7 (Answer Key of ST-1 & ST-2 for Objection)" from board website s homepage (on reetbser.com, follow next steps given here.)



Step 3: On next page, click on the link: Objection For REET-2017 Answer Key



Step 4: On next page, "Answer Key Level-1" and "Answer Key Level-II" links for answer keys



Candidates may check the answer here also:



REET 2017 Level 1 Answer Key



REET 2017 Level 2 Answer Key



REET candidates may raise objections to the answer keys till March 31. The objections will be received online only. The candidates who want to raise objections to the keys published recently may follow the steps given above till step 3 and login with their roll number and date of birth.



