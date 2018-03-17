REET 2017 Answer Key Released; Check Here

BSER conducted the REET 2017 level 2 exams in the morning session while the level 1 exams were held in the afternoon session.
The daily also reported that of the 8.04 lakh aspirants who had registered for the level-1 exams, only 7.43 lakh appeared for the exams.
In the level-2 exam, which was held in the morning shift, around 2 lakh out of the 2.08 lakh registered candidates appeared in the exams.
REET 2017 Answer key: How to download
REET 2017 applicants may follow the steps given here to download level 1 and level 2 answer keys:
Step 1: Go to the official website of BSER, Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or to the official website of REET 2017, reetbser.com
Step 2: Click on the link "R E E T - 2 0 1 7 (Answer Key of ST-1 & ST-2 for Objection)" from board website s homepage (on reetbser.com, follow next steps given here.)
Step 3: On next page, click on the link: Objection For REET-2017 Answer Key
Step 4: On next page, "Answer Key Level-1" and "Answer Key Level-II" links for answer keys
Candidates may check the answer here also:
REET 2017 Level 1 Answer Key
REET 2017 Level 2 Answer Key
