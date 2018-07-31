REET Result 2018 Declared @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Level 2 Results Now

The REET result 2018 available at the official website BSER, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

REET Result 2018: BSER or RBSE has declared the REET result 2018 or REET Level 2 Result 2018 for the examination held on February 11 this year. The REET result 2018 can be accessed from the official website of Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER or RBSE), rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Board has released the REET 2018 results after the Rajasthan High Court has lifted the ban on the declaration of the REET results today. When we checked last, the official website of RBSE is not responding which happens when large number of users try to access the results websites.

The REET exam or Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers is conducted to decide the eligibility or teachers for recruitment in schools in Rajasthan. The examination is conducted for two levels, Level 1 and Level 2. REET Level 1 results were released in April this year.

The applicants who are waiting for the REET result 2018 may wait for some time and check their results later.

More than 9.34 lakh candidates had appeared for the REET exam in February and the exam was conducted in two parts. BSER conducted the REET level 2 exams in the morning session while the level 1 exams were held in the afternoon session.

REET Results 2018: How to check

RBSE or BSER has released the REET Level 2 2018 results today and the results can be accessed from the official website once it is back:

Step I : Go to the official website Rajasthan Board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step II : Click on the "R.E.E.T. 2017 Result (Level-2)" link given on the homepage under the "NEWS UPDATE" category

Advertisement

Step III : On next page, enter your roll number and date of birth (in DDMMYY format)

Step IV: Click on the "Submit" button and check your REET results of level 2.

Rajasthan Board will announce the recruitment formalities and other details based on REET Level 1 and REET Level 2 results later.

Click here for more Jobs News