Trade Apprentice Recruitment At Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited, Mumbai

RCFL Recruitment 2018 For Trade Apprentice Post; Know How To Apply

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) has invited applications for engagement of Trade Apprentices under Apprentices Act 1961. A total of 154 vacancies are open for recruitment in welder, machinist, electrician, maintenance mechanical chemical plant, boiler attendant, attendant operator chemical plant, instrument mechanic chemical plant, laboratory attendant chemical plant, medical laboratory tech, medical laboratory tech, library assistant, stenographer, chemical, mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, civil, medical lab tech, computer/ IT disciplines. Candidates who are interested to apply can submit their application till 8 March 2018.Graduates, 10+2 pass and Diploma candidates are eligible to apply.The Apprentices shall be provided training at Trombay, Mumbai as per Company's requirement. The engagement of apprentices will be governed by the Apprentices Act.The merit list will be on the basis of percentage of marks of last year/last two semesters obtained in the qualifying examination. 'In case of candidates securing equal marks in the merit list (even after considering the decimal points) the candidate having higher qualification or in case of same qualification, the candidate securing more marks in the preceding educational qualification will be placed at higher position in the merit list.' Selected candidates will go through fitness medical test at RCF hospital.Click here for more Recruitment/ Employment News

