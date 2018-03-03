Trade Apprentice Recruitment At Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited, Mumbai

Graduates, 10+2 pass and Diploma candidates are eligible to apply.
The Apprentices shall be provided training at Trombay, Mumbai as per Company's requirement. The engagement of apprentices will be governed by the Apprentices Act.
Selection Process
The merit list will be on the basis of percentage of marks of last year/last two semesters obtained in the qualifying examination. 'In case of candidates securing equal marks in the merit list (even after considering the decimal points) the candidate having higher qualification or in case of same qualification, the candidate securing more marks in the preceding educational qualification will be placed at higher position in the merit list.'
Comments
Click here for more Recruitment/ Employment News
For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.