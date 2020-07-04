Rashtriya Chemicals And Fertilizers Limited Invites Application For Management Trainee, Other Posts

RCFL recruitment 2020: The last date for submission of application is July 15.

Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Management Trainee and other posts. A total of 345 vacancies have been notified to be filled in Chemical, Boiler, Mechanical, Instrumentation and Electrical disciplines for Management Trainee post, Engineer (Chemical), Officer (Marketing), Assistant Officer (Marketing), Operator (Chemical), Operator (Boiler), Junior Firemen posts.

The last date for submission of application is July 15.

"The cut-off date for determining eligibility criteria in respect of minimum educational qualification shall be 30th June, 2020 and age and experience shall be 31.07.2020 and will remain unchanged irrespective of any reason whatsoever," RCFL has notified.

"For the positions of Management Trainees, Engineer (Chemical), Officer (Marketing) and Assistant Marketing Officer the online test will be conducted at the centers in cities of Bhopal, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur. Medium of Test will be in Rajbhasha (Hindi) and English," RCFL has notified about the selection process. "Operator Trainee (Chemical), Boiler Operator Gr III and Junior Fireman Grade II Officer the online test will be conducted at the centers in cities of Mumbai and Nagpur. Medium of Test will be in Marathi, Rajbhasha (Hindi) and English," it adds.

The exam is scheduled to be held on August 16 and the result is expected on August 24. These dates are tentative.

