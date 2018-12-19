RBI Announces Lateral Entry Of Officers

RBI Lateral Recruitment Details: Apply For 61 Vacancies

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced to recruit experts for Officer Grade 'C' posts through lateral entry scheme. To recruit specialists from outside underpins RBI's lateral entry process. The central bank proposes to fill up 61 vacancies in prime banking areas such as trade finance, accounting, retail lending, treasury, etc. Engineering graduates who have substantial experience in IT discipline, predominantly, can apply as well. Those with minimum 5 years of work experience in commercial banks, large financial companies, financial services organisations, large IT services companies, Telecom companies working as an Officer at supervisory/ management/ executive level can register for RBI's lateral entry process.

The last date for online registration is January 8.

Out of the total number of vacancies 50 are reserved for candidates belonging to general category and 10 for those belonging to OBC category.

RBI has capped the age limit, of applicants, to 35 years.

'Appointment will be on full-time contract basis initially for a period of three years, extendable further, subject to a maximum tenure of five years,' said the Reserve Bank of India Services Board. 'The appointees would be required to upgrade their knowledge and skills periodically. The performance of the contract appointees would be reviewed annually to decide on the continuance of the contract,' it added further.

