'Moderate': Expert Analyses RBI Grade B Exam

The central bank Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted the Grade B Officers Phase I exam today. The banking regulator has proposed to fill up 199 vacancies through direct recruitment in combined seniority group streams in Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR) & Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM) this year. The RBI Grade B Officers Phase I exam carried 200 questions, which had to be answered in 120 minutes. There were four sections - General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning. According to an expert, the overall exam difficulty level of RBI Grade B was moderate.

"The level of the examination was easy to moderate. Quantitative Aptitude was one of the easiest sections to score while Reasoning Ability was the hardest. General Awareness section's difficulty level was moderate with majority of questions being asked from current affairs ranging from the month of August to September," says Vijay Jha, Academic Head, Banking Exams at Gradeup.

Here is a detailed break-up of the RBI Grade B Officers Phase I Exam 2019 by Upendra Sharma, Academics- Career Laucher:

Section Total Questions Level of difficulty Good Attempts Time taken (in Minutes) General Awareness 80 Easy-Moderate 45 – 50 25 English Language 30 Easy-Moderate 23 - 25 25 Quantitative Aptitude 30 Easy -Moderate 20 – 22 25 Reasoning 60 Moderate- Difficult 32 – 35 45 Total 200 Easy-Moderate 120 – 135 120

All the sections except English Language were available bilingually, that is, both in English and in Hindi. Each question had 5 options and 1 mark was awarded for every correct answer while 0.25 marks was deducted for every incorrect answer. This year, separate time has been allotted for each section.

The standard and difficulty level of the question paper was of Master's Degree examination of any central university.

Sectional and overall expected cut-offs of RBI Grade B Officers Phase I exam 2019 by Mr Upendra Sharma:

Subject General/UR OBC SC ST PWD (OH/HI/VH) General Awareness (Out of 80) 20 - 21 16 – 17 14 - 15 14 - 15 14 - 15 English language (Out of 30) 7 - 8 6 -7 5 – 6 5 – 6 5 – 6 Quantitative Aptitude (Out of 30) 7 – 8 6 -7 5 – 6 5 – 6 5 – 6 Reasoning (Out of 60) 15 - 16 12 – 13 10 – 11 10 – 11 10 – 11 Overall Phase I (Out of 200) 104 – 107 95 – 98 91 - 94 91 - 94 91 - 94

Selected candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs. 35,150 per month and will also be eligible for dearness allowance, local allowance, house rent allowance, family allowance and grade allowance as per rules in force from time to time. At present, initial monthly gross emolument for RBI Grade B officers is approximately Rs. 77,208.

