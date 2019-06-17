Rajasthan Announces Police Recruitment For 9,306 Posts

Rajasthan Police recruitment details are expected on police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan government has asked the Police Department in the state recently to recruit for more than 9,000 vacancies in the force. According to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a high-level review meeting of Police Department held at the Police Headquarters last week, asked to begin the recruitment process to fill 8,600 Constable and 706 Sub Inspector (SI) vacancies in Rajasthan Police. Details on this police recruitment are expected to be released on the official website of Rajasthan Police, police.rajasthan.gov.in.

"In a high-level review meeting of Police Department held at the Police Headquarter, asked to begin the recruitment process to fill 8,600 constable and 706 SI vacancies," Mr Gehlot tweeted.

More details on the Rajasthan Police recruitment are awaited.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also said the police in the state will adopt a tough stance against mafia gangs while asserting that ensuring justice for the public is a priority for his government.

After the review meeting on law-and-order situation in the state at the police headquarters in Jaipur, he told reporters that SPs will be told to prioritise taking strict action against gang operators who are blackmailing people.

He also said common people should feel safe and police should be friendly to them.

"A reception desk will be set up at every police station where policemen in civil dress will hear the issues of common man so that they do not fear the police," Mr Gehlot said.

During the review meeting, Mr Gehlot launched Digital Radio, Police Mail and Message feature on the mobile app meant for Rajasthan police personnel.

Director General of Police Kapil Garg said that this feature of safe and fast communication system will enable police personnel to coordinate with each other in an effective manner.

Last year, the Rajasthan Police had conducted a Constable Recruitment exam for 13,142 vacant posts and the results for the same were announced in August.

A total of 7.50 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam last year.

With a view to ensure complete security in the exam premises, a total of 14,000 police personnel were deployed at different exam centres.

The results for PST and PET were released district-wise.

