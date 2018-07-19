Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018: Answer Key Challenge To Begin Soon For Constable Written Exam Recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018: Answer Key Challenge To Begin Soon

Rajasthan Police will release the answer key for the written exam conducted for the recruitment of Constables soon and along with it begin the process for submitting challenge. The link to submit the challenge on the answer key will be activated at 00:00 on July 20, 2018 and will remain active till July 23, 2018 midnight.

The written exam for Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment 2018 was conducted on July 14 and July 15 amidst strict provisions. According to reports internet was also suspended in the state so as to ensure a cheating free exam.

The result for the written exam will tentatively be declared in August.

How to submit challenge on Answer Key for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam?

Step one: Go to the official website for Rajasthan Police Recruitment: www.recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the link for answer key challenge.

Step three: Login using your credentials.

Step four: Enter the required details about your challenge and submit.

