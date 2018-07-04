Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018 Soon @ Police.Rajasthan.Gov.In: Exam Dates Announced

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2018: According to a notification from Rajasthan Police, the Rajasthan Police exam admit card 2018 will be released on the official website of the exam soon. The Rajasthan Police, in the same notification said that the much awaited Rajasthan Police written exam for constable recruitment will be held on July 14 and July 15 in various centres across the state. The recruitment cell, meanwhile, has activated a link on the recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in website to access the examination centres allocated for the candidates in various districts.

According to Rajasthan Police notification, the centre information can be accessed from the recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in (we tried to access the website, but it is not working, but another link https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin active now) after logging in with SSO id of the candidates.

After logging in, the candidates would need to click on the link "Know your centre district location" to access the details.

This facility is activated on the said website from July 4, 2018 5.00 pm.

According to the same notification released by the Rajasthan Police on July 3, 2018, the Rajasthan Police exam admit card for the exams scheduled for this month will be released separately.

Rajasthan Police had earlier invited application from eligible candidates for 13142 constable vacancies. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria was allowed to apply online through CSC (Common Service Centre). The online application started in May last week and ended on June 14, 2018 at midnight.

The selection process includes written test, physical efficiency test, skill test etc.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018: How To Check Your Centres

Follow these steps to check your Rajasthan Police exam centres:

Step One: Go to these websites, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin

Step Two: Log in with your SSO details.

Step Three: After logging in, click on the link "Know your centre district location"

Step Four: Check your centre

