Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2018: Apply For 13142 Constable Vacancies

New Delhi: Rajasthan Police has invited application from eligible candidates for 13142 constable vacancies. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria will be able to apply online through CSC (Common Service Centre). The online application has started today and will end on June 14, 2018 at midnight. The selection process includes written test, physical efficiency test, skill test etc.



Eligibility Criteria



For the post with district police/ intelligence, candidate should have qualified class 10 or secondary examination from a recognized board of education.



For constable vacancies with RAC/ MBC battalion, candidate should have passed class 8 from a recognized school.



For Police Telephone Operator post, candiadte must have qualified Higher Secondary or 12th in Science stream with Economics and Mathematics or any other equivalent qualification recognized by the government of India.



For Constable Driver posts, the candidate must have a permanent driving license (LMV/HMV), issued at least a year before the date of the advertisement.



The lower age limit to apply for the posts is 17 years. The upper age limit is varied and candidates are advised to go through the detailed advertisement to check the upper age limit for their category and the posts.



Application Process



The application process has begun on the official website. Candidates would need SSO ID in order to apply for the posts. Those who do not have an SSO ID can generate theirs at sso.rajasthan.gov.in. All such candidates who had applied for Constable posts advertised on October 18, 2017 can apply using their old application id. The application process can be accessed on the department's official website.



