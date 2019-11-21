21 Year Old Tops Rajasthan Judicial Exam

Out of 197 candidates who have been declared successful, more than 60% are females.

Mayank Pratap Singh has topped the Rajasthan Judicial Service exam. He is the youngest candidate so far to have achieved this feat. 21 year old Mayank took the exam, this time, after the Rajasthan government reduced the minimum age limit criteria for the judicial service exam in December 2018 from 23 years to 21 years.

Tanvi Mathur is the topper among female candidates. Deeksha Madan is the second female topper and the third topper of the exam.

Of the total number of candidates who have been declared successful in the Rajasthan Judicial Service exam, more than 50% are female candidates.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has congratulated the toppers. "Congratulations to Mayank Pratap Singh, who has topped RJS examination 2018, to Tanvi Mathur and Deeksha Madaan, who secured 2nd and 3rd positions respectively as well as all other successful candidates. Best wishes to all of you for a successful career," Mr Gehlot has tweeted.

A total of 197 candidates have been declared successful in the Rajasthan Judicial Service exam which was held for Civil Judge recruitment.

More than 27,000 law graduates had appeared for the preliminary exam of the recruitment out of which 3,675 candidates made it to the main exam. The interview was held in November.

