1,500 New Posts Approved In Ongoing CHO Recruitment In Rajasthan

Rajasthan CHO recruitment: 1500 new posts added

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to add 1,500 additional posts in the recruitment process for Community Health Officers (CHOs) under the National Health Mission (NHM), officials said on Tuesday.

In view of the difficulty in conducting repeated examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of posts has been increased.

Now, instead of 6,310 posts for CHOs, a total of 7,810 posts will be filled on a contract basis. This recruitment was announced in August, 2020. Candidates with BSc in Community Health or GNM of BSc Nurse were allowed to apply for the post. Ayurveda practitioners were also allowed to apply.

This is contractual recruitment and the maximum fixed monthly honorarium, as per the notification, is Rs 25,000 per month. The workers will be paid honorarium and incentives under the provisions of Project Implementation Plan (PIP) of the NHM.

As of now the written exam for the recruitment has been done.

On increasing the number of posts, Mr Gehlot has said, "this will ensure services in health centres in far-flung areas of the state and provide more employment opportunities in the health sector to the local youth".

Under the Ayushman Bharat Abhiyan, all health institutions up to the sub-health centre level in Rajasthan are to be made functional as 'Health and Wellness Centres' by 2022.

