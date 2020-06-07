Rajasthan University Of Health Sciences Announces 2000 Medical Officer Vacancies

RUHS has announced 2000 medical officer vacancies

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has announced recruitment of 2000 Medical Officers. Medical Officers would be recruited for the medical establishments under the Medical and health Welfare Department of Rajasthan government. The appointment will be under the new pension scheme and selected candidates will be on probation for one year.

The application process for this recruitment will open on June 8 and conclude on June 30, 2020. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the recruitment on the official RUHS website, 'ruhsraj.org'.

The Medical Officer (Medical) Direct Recruitment Exam 2020 will be held on July 12, 2020.

Detailed advertisement for the recruitment including essential qualification/ experience, reservations, post details, salary, schedule of examination and other terms/ conditions for appointment will be put up on the RUHS website.

Candidates who are selected through the recruitment process will have to produce permanent registration certificate issued by the Rajasthan Medical Council at the time of document verification. The registration certificate must be issued on or before the exam date.

Selected candidates will be able to apply for PG only after completing their probation period.

