Railway Jobs: Apprentice Recruitment At West Central Railway

West Central Railway has announced jobs for candidates who have passed class 10 and have ITI trade certificate. A total of 1273 vacancies have been announced by the railways for apprenticeship, selection to which will be through merit. There will be no written test or interview for selection to apprenticeship. Vacancies are available in Diesel Mechanic, Electrician, Welder (Gas and Electric), Machinist, Fitter, Turner, Wireman, Mason, Carpenter, Painter, Gardener,etc. trades. Candidates have to fill and submit the application form available at the official website of Madhya Pradesh government till February 14.

Applicants must be between 15-24 years of age and must have obtained minimum 50% marks in the qualifying exam.

Selected candidates, based on their class 10th marks, will be called for document verification. Candidates have to take copies of online application, medical certificates, passport size photograph, original certificates on the day of verification.

Upon selection, candidates will be imparted training for one year.

On the other hand, candidates interested to pursue a career in apprenticeship can also apply at Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), Ministry of Defence. A total of 6,060 vacancies have been announced for both ITI and non ITI candidates. The last date for submission of application is February 9.

