Trade Apprentice Job Announced By OFB, Ministry Of Defence

Candidates with required eligibility can apply latest by February 9.

The first recruitment of the year has been announced by the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), Ministry of Defence. The OFB has invited applications for 56th Trade Apprentices recruitment for which it has announced 6060 vacancies. The recruitment is open for both ITI and non-ITI candidates. Registration for the recruitment, which would be online, will begin on January 10. Candidates with required eligibility can apply latest by February 9.

Eligibility Criteria

Selection as Trade Apprentice will be done on the basis of merit list that would be separate for ITI and non ITI posts. Based on the vacancy position, select lists will be prepared and only provisionally selected candidates will be called for document verification and medical examination.

After selection, during the first year of training apprentices would receive 70% of minimum wages of Semi-Skilled workers notified by the respective state or Union Territory. In the second and third year of training the apprentices would receive 80% and 90% of minimum wages of Semi-Skilled workers, respectively.

Vacancy List

"Duration of training period shall be as specified in the Apprentice Act, 1961, Apprenticeship Rules 1992 and amendments thereof. However, for ex-ITI candidates, training period will be reduced as per schedule I of Apprentice Act, 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules 1992 and amendments thereof in the respective trade," reads the job notice released by OFB.

Ordnance Factories are the oldest and largest industrial setups for production and improvement of modern defence equipments. It functions under the Department of Defence Production of the Ministry of Defence. Headquartered at Kolkata, it is a conglomerate of 41 Factories, 9 Training Institutes, 3 Regional Marketing Centres and 4 Regional Controller of Safety.

Click here for more Jobs News