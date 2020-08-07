Punjab Government Invites Application On 2,984 Posts Of Health Department

Punjab government is inviting application on over 2,500 posts with Health Department

Punjab Government has announced recruitment on 2,984 posts in the Health and Family Welfare Department. The last date to submit applications is August 31.

During a press conference, the state Heath and Welfare Minister Mr. Balbir Singh Sidhu said that Punjab Government was prepared to handle the increasing patient load in Government hospitals due to the spread of coronavirus and that these recruitments would prove to be a milestone in achieving this goal.

Under this recruitment, 500 Medical Officers General, 35 Medical Officers Dental, 139 Radiographers, 200 Multipurpose Health Workers (male), 600 Multipurpose Health Workers (female), 14 ECG technician, 98 Medical Laboratory Technicians Grade-2, 482 Pharmacists (Pharmacy Officer), 116 Operation Theater Assistant and 800 Ward Attendants would be recruited.

Applications are invited from eligible candidates through the official website of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), 'bfuhs.ac.in'.

The government will also be allowing an exemption in upper age limit up to 45 years at the time of recruitment to those employees already working on contract/outsourced basis in different wings/institutions of the Health and Family Welfare Department in line with the similar relaxation of upper age in case of persons already in government service for the purpose of recruitment to service by direct appointment. However, no relaxation will be given in educational qualification.

Exemption in the upper age limit is being allowed to the said employees as they have now become proficient in the functioning of the department and excellent services being provided by them during COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, 10 marks maximum for experience will be given to these employees with one mark for each year of experience.

These vacancies are being filled through Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot instead of Punjab Public Service Commission and Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board to expedite the process of recruitment in view of the needs of COVID-19.

Click here for more Jobs News