"Feel Like Living In Pakistan": AAP MLA's Friendly Fire In Punjab Assembly

The Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab was left red-faced in the Assembly after two MLAs of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the state government's work in the health sector, with one of them saying that people in his constituency feel they were "living in Pakistan".

Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose, who represents Dharamkot constituency in Moga district, had asked a question to state Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh about any plan to upgrade the primary health centre in Dharamkot. Responding to the MLA's question, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said there was no proposal to upgrade the primary health centre to a sub-divisional hospital under the state government's consideration.

The minister reasoned that the primary health centre in Dharamkot comes under the community health centre in Kot Ise Khan, about 8 km away. "There is also no proposal to open a trauma centre in Dharamkot. Five trauma centres are functioning in Punjab: Jalandhar, Pathankot, Khanna, Ferozepur and Fazilka," he said.

Chandigarh: On his remarks during the Punjab budget session, AAP MLA Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhos says, "The situation is not bad; I had said that we need more doctors and that our hospital should be upgraded. Our leader have always encouraged us to raise our voices strongly..." pic.twitter.com/txTXdW93KG — IANS (@ians_india) March 26, 2025

Reacting sharply, Mr Dhose said his constituency and Moga district had received "step-motherly" treatment from the state government and no health-related project had been earmarked for the Dharamkot Assembly segment in three years. "Why this discrimination against Moga... whether Moga is part of Punjab. I feel like perhaps we are living in Pakistan," he said.

Speaking to the media later, Mr Dhose said the situation is "not bad" and that the party leadership has always encouraged them to raise their voices boldly. "The situation is not bad. I had said that we need more doctors and that our hospital should be upgraded. Our leader has always encouraged us to raise our voices boldly. So I have raised my voice. I raise my constituency's problems in the House and they are addressed," he told news agency IANS.

Mr Dhose was not the only one to launch friendly fire. Kulwant Singh Bazigar, AAP MLA from Shutrana, questioned the Punjab health minister and claimed that three in his constituency did not have doctors.