Lawrence Bishnoi Becomes Hot Topic During Punjab Assembly's Special Session

On the first day of the special session of the Punjab Assembly, political leaders across party lines addressed the alleged involvement of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the murder of Abohar-based businessman Sanjay Verma. AAP ministers, particularly Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing it of shielding criminals for political benefit. The matter was not discussed on the floor of the House, but while coming out of it after the session was over.

Fashion designer and showroom co-owner Sanjay Verma was shot dead during the day by three men outside his store in Punjab's Abohar city on Monday.

"We have taken decisive action in the Abohar murder case. However, we observed BJP leaders reacting emotionally to the government's crackdown. Leaders from Punjab to Delhi appeared shaken by the strict action taken by the AAP-led government. It is clear that BJP leaders are supporting gangsters," Mr Cheema said.

Mr Cheema further alleged that everyone knew Lawrence Bishnoi was being held in a Gujarat jail, and that it was the BJP - which has ruled Gujarat for the last 30 years - that had been protecting him.

"Now, they are using Bishnoi to take revenge on others. Businessmen are being targeted and killed to create fear among the trading community across the country," he said.

The AAP leader accused the BJP of using criminal elements in states where it is not in power.

"Wherever the BJP is not in government - including Punjab and other opposition-ruled states - they are using these goons to create instability. Yesterday, a Delhi BJP minister claimed the encounter was fake. Today, another BJP leader also raised questions about it," he said.

Mr Cheema maintained that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is taking strict action against those who threaten law and order.

"The entire country knows that BJP protects criminals. It seems the BJP now intends to form a wing of gangsters within the party. They do not believe in democracy and are trying to disturb non-BJP ruled states to gain political mileage," he said.

He added that the people of Punjab are well aware of the BJP's alleged bias against the state.

"When Punjab took strong action by eliminating criminals involved in the Sanjay Verma murder case, BJP's demand for a CBI probe clearly indicated that they were protecting goons. They are only trying to score political points, but the AAP government in Punjab is firm in its resolve to maintain law and order," he said.

Mr Cheema also said that the state government is ready to take Lawrence Bishnoi into its custody.

"We are prepared to take Lawrence Bishnoi into our custody. BJP leaders should accompany us if they are serious about this. The BJP must explain why the Gujarat government is providing protection to Bishnoi," he added.

BJP state working president Ashwani Sharma responded by saying that law and order had completely collapsed in Punjab.

"Law and order is a state subject. When the AAP government fails to control the situation, it simply starts blaming others, particularly the BJP," he said.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, also weighed in by saying, "Law and order in Punjab has deteriorated badly."