PGCIL To Recruit Through GATE 2017 Score Card For Assistant Engineer Trainee Post

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has invited applications from GATE 2017 qualified candidates for the post of Assistant Engineer Trainee in the disciplines of Electrical, Electronics, Civil and Computer Science at E1 trainee level. Online registration for the same has already begun and interested candidates can submit their application till 17 February 2018. The cut off date for eligibility criteria is 31 December 2016. A total of 150 vacancies are open for recruitment. Details of the recruitment is available on the official website careers.powergrid.in.



'Candidate should have appeared in the corresponding paper of GATE 2017 as shown in the following table and Qualified in the same. The qualifying marks as declared by GATE 2017 Organizing Body shall be considered.' The upper age limit for being eligible for the recruitment is 28 years.



Likewise, for GATE 2018, PGCIL is also conducting recruitment for Executive Trainee post. Candidates would be called for Group Discussion and Personal Interview on the basis of their GATE 2018 score. Candidates must qualify in the Personal Interview to be considered for empanelment. The qualifying per cent in interview is 40% for unreserved category candidates and 30% for SC/ ST/ OBC (NCL)/ PwD candidates. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of 85% weightage to marks scored in GATE 2018, 3% weightage to marks scored in Group Discussion, and 12% weightage to marks scored in Personal Interview. Last date for the registration is 31 January 2018.



Along with the GATE qualification, candidates must also have secured minimum 65% marks in the qualifying degree (B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) from recognized University/ Institute).



