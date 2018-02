PDCC Bank Exam 2018: Admit Card Released @ Pdccbank.com; Download Now

PDCC Bank Exam 2018: How to download Admit Card

Pune District Central Cooperative (PDCC) Bank has released the written exam admit card / hall ticket for clerk recruitment. PDCC exam 2018 is being held for the recruitment for 393 clerks in the ban. PDVV Clerk written exam will be held on March 11, 2018. The candidates will be given chance to download their PDCC admit card or hall ticket till March 23, 2018. The candidates who are searching for PDCC Bank exam admit cards may follow the steps given here in this article.The PDCC Bank exam 2018 admit cards can be downloaded following the steps given here:Step One: Go to the official website of Pune District Central Cooperative Bank, pdccbank.com.Step Two: Click on the career link given on the top of the website.Step Three: On next page, click on the candidate profile linkStep Four: Login with your registration details on the next pageStep Five: Submit the detailsStep Six: The PDCC exam admit card will be given on the next page, download, take a printout.The date, time and exam centre details are provided on the PDCC bank exam hall ticket. Click here for more Jobs News