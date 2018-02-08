PDCC Bank Exam 2018: How to download Admit Card
PDCC Bank Exam 2018: Admit Card Released @ Pdccbank.com; Download Now
The PDCC Bank exam 2018 admit cards can be downloaded following the steps given here:
Step One: Go to the official website of Pune District Central Cooperative Bank, pdccbank.com.
Step Two: Click on the career link given on the top of the website.
Step Three: On next page, click on the candidate profile link
Step Four: Login with your registration details on the next page
Step Five: Submit the details
Step Six: The PDCC exam admit card will be given on the next page, download, take a printout.
The date, time and exam centre details are provided on the PDCC bank exam hall ticket.
