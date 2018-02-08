ASRB NET 2018: Apply Now, Know About Slot Availability ICAR will conduct a combined examination for ARS prelims and NET from 6 April 2018 till 13 April 2018. The exams will be held at 23 centres nationwide, and candidates have to apply fast as the registration will depend on the availability of slots.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT ASRB NET 2018: How To Apply, Exam Date, Pattern, Other Details New Delhi: Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has begun online registration for the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) Exam 2017 and National Eligibility Test 2018. The Council will conduct a combined examination for ARS prelims and NET from 6 April 2018 till 13 April 2018. The exams will be held at 23 centres nationwide, and candidates have to apply fast as the registration will depend on the availability of slots. Due to limited availability of computers at each centre, ICAR has suggested to check the slot availability for a particular discipline in the centre of their choice.



'The status of available slots/sessions will be dynamically changing since it would be concurrently accessed by other candidates also. No request for change of centre once selected and submitted will be considered,' clarified ICAR.



Online registration has begun at 11 am today. Slots are full for seed science and technology discipline with centre at Cochin, Kerala; vegetable science, floriculture and landscaping with centre at Nagpur, Maharashtra.



While there is no restriction of number of attempts for NET, the number of attempts for ARS 2017 prelims is 6 (no restriction for SC and ST candidates and 9 attempts for others).



'The ARS-2017 (Preliminary) and NET (I)-2018 Examination will be conducted in Online format at the designated Centres. The questions of the Examination will be available in bilingual form i.e. in Hindi and English medium. The answers are to be indicated on the Computer itself during the Examination.'



Candidates in the age group of 21-32 years with Master’s Degree in the concerned discipline can apply for the exam.







