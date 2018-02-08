ASRB NET 2018: Apply Now, Know About Slot Availability

'The status of available slots/sessions will be dynamically changing since it would be concurrently accessed by other candidates also. No request for change of centre once selected and submitted will be considered,' clarified ICAR.
Online registration has begun at 11 am today. Slots are full for seed science and technology discipline with centre at Cochin, Kerala; vegetable science, floriculture and landscaping with centre at Nagpur, Maharashtra.
While there is no restriction of number of attempts for NET, the number of attempts for ARS 2017 prelims is 6 (no restriction for SC and ST candidates and 9 attempts for others).
'The ARS-2017 (Preliminary) and NET (I)-2018 Examination will be conducted in Online format at the designated Centres. The questions of the Examination will be available in bilingual form i.e. in Hindi and English medium. The answers are to be indicated on the Computer itself during the Examination.'
