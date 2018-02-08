IB ACIO Tier 2 Exam Admit Card Released; Download Now Candidates can download the IB ACIO tier 2 admit card from the official website of MHA at mha.nic.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT IB ACIO Tier 2 Exam Admit Card Released; Download Now New Delhi: IB ACIO Tier 2 exam will be held on 25 February 2018. Official website is currently slow; therefore candidates can directly log on to www.recruitmentonline.in/mha11/Welcome.html. There will be no negative marking in IB ACIO tier 2 exam. The notification also said that, no marks would be awarded for an un-attempted question. Mobile Phones and other electronic gadgets were banned within the premises of the examination centres. Candidates who have secured more than 33% marks have been shortlisted for the Tier 2 exam.



The admit card carries details of the exam center and time.



On the basis of their combined performance in Tier 1 and Tier 2, the candidates would be short listed for the interview.



The date, time and centre of interview would be intimated to the successful candidates through the application portal as well as Email ID provided at the time of online registration.



Tier-II exam and interviews would be conducted at a centre by clubbing the candidates of nearby centres.



The IB ACIO tier 1 exam was held on 15 October 2017 at 33 including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla and Vizag.



Click here for more



IB ACIO Tier 2 exam will be held on 25 February 2018. Official website is currently slow; therefore candidates can directly log on to www.recruitmentonline.in/mha11/Welcome.html. There will be no negative marking in IB ACIO tier 2 exam. The notification also said that, no marks would be awarded for an un-attempted question. Mobile Phones and other electronic gadgets were banned within the premises of the examination centres. Candidates who have secured more than 33% marks have been shortlisted for the Tier 2 exam.The admit card carries details of the exam center and time.On the basis of their combined performance in Tier 1 and Tier 2, the candidates would be short listed for the interview.The date, time and centre of interview would be intimated to the successful candidates through the application portal as well as Email ID provided at the time of online registration.Tier-II exam and interviews would be conducted at a centre by clubbing the candidates of nearby centres. The IB ACIO tier 1 exam was held on 15 October 2017 at 33 including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla and Vizag.Click here for more Jobs News