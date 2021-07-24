Over 40% Teaching Positions Vacant In At Least 14 Central Universities: Government

Over 40 per cent sanctioned teaching positions in at least 14 central universities vacant: Government

At least 14 central universities across the country have over 40 per cent of their sanctioned teaching positions lying vacant with two of them having over 70 per cent vacancy, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared the data in response to a question in the Upper House.

According to the data, on April 1 overall 33.4 per cent of teaching positions and 37.7 per cent non-teaching sanctioned positions in central universities were lying vacant.

"Arising of vacancies and filling up is a continuous process. The data with regard to posts lying vacant for more than three years, as on date, is not maintained, centrally," Pradhan said.

The ministry''s data showed that of the 18,911 sanctioned teaching positions in the 45 central universities, over 6,000 are lying vacant.

The Delhi University has the highest number of vacancies with 846 of its sanctioned 1,706 posts lying vacant. The other with over 500 vacancies is the University of Allahabad. It has 598 of its 863 teaching posts vacant.

The data also revealed that more than 50 per cent or 23 of the 44 universities have over 30 per cent vacancies and there are just three universities with less than 20 per cent vacancies.

For all the 45 central universities, a total of 33.4 per cent of the sanctioned teaching positions are lying vacant as of April 1, 2021.

The ministry also informed the house that of the 36,351 non-teaching positions over 13,700 positions are vacant in these institutions, which amounts to 37.7 per cent.

