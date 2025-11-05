West Bengal Schools Announce 8,477 Non-Teaching Vacancies

The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) has opened application window for 8,477 non-teaching posts in groups C and D. Candidates can visit the official website of WBCSSC to apply for the vacancy. The commission opened the window till December 3, 2025, around 5 pm from November 3. The application fee will be made online till December 3, 11.59 pm.

The exam fee for General, Other Backward Class, and Economically Weaker Section for groups C and D is 400, and it is 150 for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and PH candidates.

For Group C (Clerk), 5488 vacancies, the examination process will be written, followed by an interview, including a typing cum computer proficiency test. Similarly, written and interview rounds will be conducted for Group D for 2989 vacancies. The question paper will be in English and Bengali.

Educational qualifications:

For Group C (Clerk): Passed School Final/Madhyamik or its equivalent or old HS in lieu of School Final/Madhyamik or its equivalent on or before the last date of receiving online application.

Group D: The group passed class VIII from any school recognized or affiliated by the Board/Council or equivalent on or before the last date of receiving the online application. Minimum age is 18 years and maximum is 40 as of January 1, 2025.

The age limit is however, relaxable by 5 years for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates, 3 years for Other Backward Class candidates and 8 years for the physically handicapped candidates.

How to apply for the post:

- For more information, go to westbengalssc.com, the official website.

- To confirm eligibility, post-specific vacancy, fee, and terms, read the entire recruiting advertisement.

- Get the candidate ID by registering (creating a candidate profile) with a working email address and mobile number, if necessary.

- Enter your login information, choose the position (Group C or D), region, academic credentials, and personal information (name, DOB, category, and address).

- Upload papers, making sure to check the file size and format, and include a recent passport-sized photo and signature.

- Additionally, attach any pertinent category certificates, educational certificates, etc.

- Pay the application cost online via debit/credit, net banking, UPI, etc., according to your category (General/OBC/EWS vs. SC/ST/PwD).

- Examine every entry thoroughly, submit the application, and print or download a copy for your records.