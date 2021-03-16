Over 52% Posts Reserved For OBC Category In Central Universities Lying Vacant: Government

Over 32% sanctioned posts in central universities vacant: Government

Over 32 per cent sanctioned posts in central universities across the country are lying vacant, Lok Sabha was informed Monday. The highest percentage of vacancies is in the OBC category, which is over 52% (3949 out of 7589 posts) in central universities and almost 42% (539 out of 1291 posts) in the IITs.

The data was shared by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in Lok Sabha on Monday in a written reply to a query.

According to the data, of the total 7,409 sanctioned SC posts 2,847 are lying vacant across 42 central universities, three Sanskrit Central Universities, Indira Gandhi National Open University, IITs (Non-faculty), IIMs, IISERs and IISc.

The vacancies in the ST category is even higher (42.9 %). But the maximum vacancies are in the OBC category (51.6%) which is 5,142 posts are lying vacant as against a sanctioned strength of 9960, as per the data.

Responding to a separate query on vacancies in teaching positions in the central universities including the three Sanskrit Central Universities, Indira Gandhi National Open University, the minister stated that against a sanctioned strength 19,356, there are 6,319 vacancies.

Vacancies in positions sanctioned for OBCs at various levels are caused by dynamic processes attributed, inter-alia, to retirements, resignations, deaths, deputations, expansion, and opening of new institutions. The occurring of vacancies and filling up is a continuous process.

Ministry of education and University Grants Commission (UGC) continuously monitor it with Universities, he said. The UGC has prepared the guidelines for recruitment of faculty in universities, colleges and institutions deemed to be universities outlining the selection procedure and the time frame for recruitment which has been circulated to all universities to adhere the guidelines, he added.

The minister noted that the universities have also been requested to take steps to ensure that the vacancies in the varsities as well as in the colleges affiliated are filled up at the earliest. "However, the onus of filling up the teaching posts lies on central universities which are autonomous bodies created under Acts of Parliament," he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)