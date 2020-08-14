Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) Result Declared

OSSTET 2019 result is available on bseodisha.nic.in.

Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) result has been declared. The exam was held on January 22. Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has declared the result on its website. "The results have been processed on the basis of the Revised & final scoring keys prepared by the Board and the OMR answer Sheets. After careful examination of the objections received from the candidates the final scoring keys have been prepared," the Board has notified.

Along with the result candidates can also download the answer sheet and the final answer key from the website.

"The OSSTET Pass Certificate shall remain valid till the candidate reaches the upper age limit prescribed for recruitment of teachers as per rules or executive instructions prescribed by the government from time to time," reads the notice released by the BSE Odisha.

The exam was notified in December last year.

The previous OSSTET was held in December 2018. The result was declared on January 7, 2019.

Board of Secondary Education also conducts Class 10 board exams in the state. This year the board had declared the result on July 29. 78.76 per cent of total students have passed the Class 10 board exam in Odisha this year. The result has increased by over 6 per cent in comparison to last year. Among girls the pass percentage is 81.98 per cent and among boys, it is 77.8 per cent.

