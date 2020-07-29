Odisha 10th result: Odisha board has announced matric or class 10 results

Odisha 10th result has been announced. Total 78.76 per cent students have passed this year. The result has increased by over 6 per cent in comparison to last year. Among girls the pass percentage is 81.98 per cent and among boys, it is 77.8 per cent.

This year total 5,47,785 students registered for the HSC board exam in Odisha and 5,34,843 appeared. Out of these, The result has been declared for 5,33,831 students.

Total 1279 students have secured A1 grade, 8458 have secured A2 grade, 18,188 have secured B1 grade, 31,328 have secured B2 grade, 49,153 have received C grade, 89,556 have received D grade, 2,23,195 and 1,12,575 have secured grades E and F respectively.

Bargarh district has recorded the highest pass percentage at 89.37 per cent followed by Khurda district which has recorded 87.28 per cent. Puri district is third in the state with 86.82 per cent.

The result was announced in a press conference at the board office in Bhubaneswar. Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will release the result online at 11.30 am. Students who appeared for the matric exam in Odisha board this year will be able to check their result from the board's official website and official result portal.

As per reports, nearly six lakh students appeared for the 10th exam in Odisha this year.

BSE Odisha was one of the few education boards in the country which was able to conclude exams before the lockdown was announced. Due to the coronavirus spread in the country, several boards had to postpone board exams. The evaluation process also got delayed due to the nation-wide lockdown announced to contain coronavirus spread.

BSE Odisha 10th Result Websites

Students can check their result from any of the following websites:

bseodisha.nic.in

bseodisha.ac.in

orissaresults.nic.in

BSE Odisha 10th Result: How To Check?

Students can check their result by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official website, 'orissaresults.nic.in'

Step two: Click on the matric or SSC result link.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Students can also check their result from this direct link here.



