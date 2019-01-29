Odisha OSSSC Junior Clerk Recruitment: Online Registration Window Closes Today

OSSSC Recruitment 2019 For 1746 Junior Clerk Posts, Last Date For Registration

Today is the last day to register for the Junior Clerk recruitment under Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC). Candidates can however submit the online application till February 6. Recruitment to the District cadre posts of Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant under General and Special Recruitment Drive for SC/ ST candidates will be through written test and practical skill test. The written exam will comprise language test (English & Odia), general knowledge, mathematics, basic computer skills (objective). Through the practical skill test, the Commission will assess the essay and letter writing skill of the candidates. The skill test will also have basic computer test carrying a total of 50 marks.

The standard of exam will be +2. Candidates, 5 times the vacancies, who qualify the written test will be called for the skill test.

The candidate must have passed graduation or equivalent degree form a University or Institution recognized in India and must have knowledge of basic computer skills. The applicant should not be younger than 18 years or older than 32 years as on April 1, 2018.

All candidates except those belonging to SC, ST, or Physically Handicapped category will have to pay an examination fee of Rs. 100. Applicants have the option of depositing application fee in the online mode or by the conventional mode of deposit in any Government Treasury under the Head of Account "0051-P.S.C.-104-UPSC/SSC-Examination Fee- 0047- Fees Collected for Conducting Examination by OSSSC- 02213."

