OSSSC Recruitment 2019: Apply For 1746 Junior Clerk Vacancy On Official Website

OSSSC has announced 1746 Junior Clerk vacancy

Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released notification for recruitment on District cadre posts of Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant under General and Special Recruitment Drive for SC/ST candidates. The application process for 1746 vacancies began on the official website yesterday. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria will have time till February 6, 2019 to fill the application form and pay application fee.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed graduation or equivalent degree form a University or Institution recognized in India.

The candidate should have knowledge of basic computer skills.

The applicant should not be younger than 18 years or older than 32 years as on April 1, 2018.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility prescribed in the official notification can apply through the link available on OSSSC website: www.osssc.gov.in.

All candidates except those belonging to SC, ST, or Physically Handicapped category will have to pay an examination fee of Rs. 100. Applicants have the option of depositing application fee in the online mode or by the conventional mode of deposit in any Government Treasury under the Head of Account "0051-P.S.C.-104-UPSC/SSC-Examination Fee- 0047- Fees Collected for Conducting Examination by OSSSC- 02213."

