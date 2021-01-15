Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) Announces Jobs For Graduates

OSSC has announced jobs for graduates. Registration will begin soon.

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced jobs for graduates under Director of Small Savings, Finance Department and the DG of Police Fire Services, Home Guards and Civil Defence. The recruitment will be on contract.

So far, the Commission has only released the indicative advertisement of the recruitment, the registration process is yet to begin.

Vacancy Details

Small Savings and Financial Inclusion Officer: 15 posts

Civil Defence Instructor/ Senior Store Inspector: 12 posts

Along with the minimum educational qualification, which is graduation, the Commission has also set proficiency in computer knowledge as an essential requirement for this job. "Candidates must have proficiency in computer knowledge such as internet-mail, word processing, data analysis and presentation and must possess requisite certificate of passing HSC or ME standard in Odia as a language subject," the OSSC has said in the job notification.

Selection to the post in the Finance department will be through a written exam which will either be a computer based test or will be held in OMR sheet and an interview. The written exam would carry a total of 100 marks and the interview will carry 10 marks.

Selection to the other post will be through a preliminary exam, a physical test, a main exam and an interview. There will also be a computer skill test included in the main exam.

