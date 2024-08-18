OSSC CHSL 2024: Prelims Results Released, Check Steps To Download

OSSC CHSL 2024: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the prelims result for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts/Services-2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their OSSC CHSL prelims result by visiting the official website, ossc.gov.in. The OSSC CHSL recruitment aims to fill 673 vacancies for various posts.

OSSC CHSL 2024 Prelims Results: Steps To Download

Go to the official website, ossc.gov.in

Click on the 'List of candidates provisionally shortlisted for appearing in the Main Written Examination for the post of Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts/Services-2024' on the homepage

Check the OSSC CHSL 2024 prelims results and download it

Take a printout of the result for future reference

OSSC CHSL 2024: Vacancies

Caretaker: 02

Ayurvedic Assistant (Ayush Assistant): 220

Homeopathic Assistant (Ayush Assistant): 216

Unani Assistant (Ayush Assistant): 07

Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant under Director of Fisheries: 212

Amin: 16

Educational Qualifications

For Caretaker:

The candidate must have passed 10+2.

For Ayurvedic Assistant (Ayush Assistant), Homeopathic Assistant (Ayush Assistant), and Unani Assistant (Ayush Assistant):

The candidate must have passed the 10th and 12th standard with Science or an equivalent exam from a recognized Board/Council/University.

For Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant under Director of Fisheries:

The candidate must have passed the 12th standard with Vocational (Fisheries) from CHSE and must know how to swim well. Candidates who passed the 12th standard with Science are also eligible to apply for the post.

For Amin under EIC, Water Resources:

The candidate must have passed the 12th standard with Arts/Science/Commerce or an equivalent qualification, along with a certificate in basic Computer Skills from a recognised institution.