Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) Announces Jobs For Graduates, 10+2 Pass Candidates

OSSC recruitment: The job was notified in December 2019. The application process started on August 16.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited applications to fill 34 posts of Sub Inspector of Excise and 201 posts of Soil Conservation Extension Worker on contractual basis. Candidates have to fill and submit the application forms available online at the official website of OSSC. The last date for submission of application is September 15.

Apply Online

The job was notified in December 2019. The application process started on August 16.

Graduates within 21-32 years of age are eligible to apply for the Excise SI post. Candidates who have passed 10+2 in science or in vocational courses in agriculture related subject like crop production or horticulture or repair and maintenance of power driven farm machinery and are within 21-32 years of age are eligible for Soil Conservation Worker post.

For Excise SI post, candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam, physical standard test and interview. In the written test, there will be questions with multiple choice answers. The exam will be held in OMR answer sheet. Candidates about 10 times the vacancies advertised in the order of merit will be shortlisted for physical measurement and standard test, which will be qualifying in nature. The last round of selection will be interview. Certificate verification will be done on the interview date. The final merit list will be calculated from 110 marks in total.

For Soil Conservation Worker, there will be a written exam and then candidates will be called for document verification.

The date, time, venue of the exams will be informed to the candidates in the admission letter, which will be uploaded in the website of the Commission.

OSSC Recruitment Details

Vacancy Details

Excise Sub Inspector: 34 posts (contractual)

Soil Conservation Worker: 201 posts (contractual)

How to apply: Candidates have to apply at ossc.gov.in

Closing date of registration: September 15

Application fee: Rs 200 (No fees for candidates belonging to SC and ST category). Fee should be deposited online.

Click here for more Jobs News