Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited To Recruit Graduates, Know More

Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) seeks applications from eligible graduates for recruitment to the post of Office Assistant Grade III (Trainee). The online application submission portal will close on 23 December 2017 (till 7 pm). A total of 60 vacancies are available for the post. Applicants must have computer knowledge and must be in the age group of 21-32 years. Upon selection, candidates will undergo training for a period of 1 year. Online application can be submitted at the official website optcl.co.in.OPTCL will select candidates on the basis of their performance in computer based test (CBT) and skill test. For general category candidates the minimum qualifying mark for the CBT is 50% and skill test is 60%; it is 40% and 60%, respectively for other candidates.The CBT will comprise of questions from English, computer application, mathematics, reasoning and mental ability and general awareness. Candidates will be allowed 3 hours duration to complete the test. Candidates should note that CBT will be held at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela, Samblpur, Balasore and Jeypore. The exam will be held in the 2nd or 3rd week of January 2018 and candidates can start downloading the admit card towards the last week of December 2017.