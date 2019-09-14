Odisha Announces Special Recruitment For Veterinary Assistant Surgeon

OPSC has announced special recruitment for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced Special Recruitment for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Group B). Total 207 vacancies are available, out of which 45 are for Scheduled Caste candidates and 162 are for Scheduled Tribe candidates. The selection of candidates will be on the basis of their performance in a written examination and viva-voce. The online application for this recruitment will begin on October 4, 2019 and conclude on November 4, 2019.

A candidate must possess a Bachelor's Degree in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science or its equivalent qualification from any recognized University in India or abroad and must have registered himself / herself under the Odisha Veterinary Practitioners Act, 1970.

The lower age limit is 20 years and upper age limit is 37 years. Candidates are advised to refer to the official job notification for relaxation on age limit.

Eligible candidates will be able to apply online through the Commission's official website, 'opsc.gov.in' and 'opsconline.gov.in'. There is no application fee for this recruitment.

The written test will be conducted for two papers - Veterinary Science, and Animal Science. Both papers will have 200 objective questions and will carry total 400 marks. The examination will be of 2 and half hours duration for each paper.

