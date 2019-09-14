Odisha Public Service Commission Announces Junior Assistant (Group C) Vacancy

OPSC has announced recruitment for Junior Assistant (Group C) vacancies

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced recruitment on the post of Junior Assistant (Group C). Total 30 vacancies are available, out of which 10 are for women candidates. These posts will continue on contractual basis for a period of six years. On the date of satisfactory completion of six years of contractual service, they shall be deemed to have been regularly appointed. The application process will begin online on September 24, 2019 and the last date to apply is October 23, 2019.

The last date to pay application fee is October 31, 2019.

An applicant must have a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized University. The applicant must also have adequate knowledge in basic computer skills.

The lower age limit is 21 years and upper age limit is 32 years. Candidates should refer to the official recruitment advertisement for relaxation in upper age limit.

Eligible candidates will be able to apply online through the Commission's official website, 'opsc.gov.in' and 'opsconline.gov.in'. The application fee is Rs. 500 which is non-adjustable and non-refundable. Though, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and PWD candidates are exempted from paying application fee.

The selection process will include a written test and a skill test. The written test will have three papers. Paper I will be language test for English and Odia and will be of two hours duration. Paper II will be General Knowledge and will be objective in nature. One hour duration will be given to complete paper II. Both paper I and paper II will carry 100 marks in total.

Paper III will have objective questions from Mathematics and Basic Computer Skills. Both topics will carry 100 marks each. composite time for paper III will be three hours.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.