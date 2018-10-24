OPSC Invites Applications For Assistant Professor Recruitment At SCB, MKCG Medical Colleges

OPSC Recruitment 2018 For Assistant Professor Post

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited application for recruitment to Assistant Professor post in Super Specialty and Specialty in different disciplines of SCB Medical College (Cuttack) and MKCG Medical College (Berhampur). A total of 107 posts are open for recruitment. Online application process will begin tomorrow (October 25, 2018). Interested candidates can apply till November 24, 2018. Selection to the posts will be made as per the Odisha Medical Education Service Rules 2009. Online registration will be at opsconline.nic.in.

Odisha Assistant Section Officer Recruitment Process Begins

Selection will be from among the Tutors and Senior Residents having postgraduate degree in the concerned discipline and three years of experience.

Along with the application form, candidates shall have to pay Rs 200 as application fees. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST and PwD categories are exempted from paying the fees.

OPSC Civil Services Prelims on November 25

OPSC has postponed the Civil Services prelims. The exam which was initially supposed to be held on October 28, will now be held on November 25, 2018. OPSC will conduct the OCS prelims exam at five zonal centres- Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur. The admit card will be released at least 7-8 days before the exam, just like other government exams. This year, the Commission will recommend candidates against 218 vacancies announced under Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Police Service, Odisha Revenue Service, Odisha Finance Service, Odisha Co-operative Service, Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service and Odisha Employment Service.

Click here for more Jobs News