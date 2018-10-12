Odisha Civil Services Prelims Date Changed

Odisha OCS Prelims Date Changed; Check Exam Date, Admit Card Update

Odisha Civil Services prelims exam has been postponed by almost a month. Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) was supposed to conduct the OCS prelims exam on October 28, however citing 'unavoidable technical circumstances due to interruption of Odisha State Data Centre VPN services' the Commission will conduct the OCS prelims on November 25. As of now, online registration process for the exam ha just concluded. OPSC will conduct the OCS prelims exam at five zonal centres- Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

This year, the Commission will recommend candidates against 218 vacancies announced under Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Police Service, Odisha Revenue Service, Odisha Finance Service, Odisha Co-operative Service, Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service and Odisha Employment Service.

As in other government exams, OCS prelims admit card can be expected 7-10 days before the scheduled date.

The civil service prelims will comprise of two general studies papers. Each of the papers will carry a total of 200 marks. Candidates have to score minimum 33% to be eligible for the main exam.

While four attempts are allowed for candidates belonging to general category, there is no limit for candidates belonging to SC, ST categories. Candidates belonging to socially and economically backward classes are allowed seven attempts.

