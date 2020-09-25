Odisha Assistant Law Officer Exam Dates Announced

OPSC has announced the exam dates for Assistant Law Officer post.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has notified that the exam for selection to Assistant Law Officer posts will be held from October 13 to October 16. The exam will be held at Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir, Tulasipur, Cuttack in two sessions-9 am to 11.30 pm and 2 pm to 4.30 pm for compulsory papers and 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5pm for optional papers. Differently abled candidates will be given 50 minutes extra in each sitting.

Admit cards for the exam will be released soon. The OPSC will release it on its website, which the candidates can download. Admit cards are a must to appear for the exam.

In another notification, OPSC has released the list of candidates whose application have been rejected for the lecturer post in Homeopathic Medical College. The application forms of a total of 34 candidates have been rejected. These candidates have been asked to file objection within seven days starting from September 24.

On September 2, the OPSC had notified that due to COVID-19 pandemic situation it has decided to conduct selected OMR based tests on computers. "The system of online exam will also be applicable to those exams for which advertisements have already been published. All candidates are requested to familiarise themselves with the pattern of online exam through mock tests or practice at their own level," it had notified.

