A total of 106 candidates have been recommended by the OPSC for appointment to various group A and group B posts.

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: December 20, 2018 16:58 IST
Odisha Civil Services Exam: 106 Make The Cut; Women Clinch Top Spots

OPSC Civil Services Exam Result Declared: 106 Recommended


New Delhi: 

Women candidates have secured the top three positions in the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Examination 2017. The final result of OCS 2017 was declared by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Wednesday. Ayushi Mahapatra has topped the exam. Sanjita Mohapatra and Poonam Mahapatra have secured the second and third rank, respectively. A total of 106 candidates - 64 men and 42 women -have been recommended by the OPSC for appointment to various group A and group B posts.

More than 50,000 candidates had registered for the OCS 2017.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated the successful candidates.

 

 

 

A mechanical engineer by profession, Ayushi, is employed in a private company, said her desire for social service encouraged her to appear for the OCS examination. "I would like to work in education sector. In a state like Odisha, education is a crucial factor for development," she said.

 

Pravati Jhodia, the first woman from Jhodia community,also secured 76th rank in the examination.

Four differently-abled candidates have also qualified the exam.

Candidates have been selected on the basis of prelims, mains and interview scores. The preliminary examination was held on February 18 and the Main examination was held from June 25 to July 18. The viva-voce of the examination was held between December 3 and 10.

The exam was held at 120 centres State wide under five zones: Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

(With Inputs From PTI)

OPSCOdisha Civil Services Exam

