Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2019 Notification Released

OPSC has released notice for Odisha Judicial Services Examination 2019

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has advertised 51 vacant posts of Civil Judge which will be filled through the Judicial Services Examination 2019. The online application process for Odisha Judicial Services Exam will begin on November 19 and conclude on December 18, 2019. The last date to pay application fee is December 23, 2019.

Out of the total 51 vacancies advertised, 17 are reserved for women candidates.

To be eligible for the exam, a candidate must be a graduate in Law of a University or Institution recognized by the Government. The applicant must also be able to read, write and speak Odia and should have passed Middle School Examination with Odia as a Language subject or should have its equivalent qualification.

The applicant must not be younger than 23 years and must not be older than 35 years as on August 1, 2019. Age relaxation will be applicable as per government rules prescribed for the purpose.

Eligible candidates can apply for the exam from the official application portal for Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), 'opsconline.gov.in'.

The selection process will comprise a preliminary test, main exam, and interview. The preliminary exam will be objective in nature. Preliminary examination date will be announced by the Commission later.

