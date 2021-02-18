Odisha Assistant Executive Engineer Exam: Admit Card Released For Over 4,500 Candidates

OPSC has released the admit card of the Assistant Executive Engineer exam.

The Odisha Assistant Executive Engineer exam will be held on February 28. The exam will be held in two sessions—paper 1 will be held in the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon and paper 2 will be held in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Admit cards of all the candidates who have registered for the exam have been released.

OPSC Admit Card

A total of 4743 candidates will appear for the exam, as per the data shared by the OPSC.